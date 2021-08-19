Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 265,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMKF remained flat at $$39.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50. Matsumotokiyoshi has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Get Matsumotokiyoshi alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Matsumotokiyoshi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co, Ltd. operates a chain of drug stores and insurance dispensing pharmacies in Japan. The company also provides wholesale, as well as management support services. It operates through a network of 1,717 retail stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. The company also operates 31 branches in Thailand; and stores in Taiwan.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Matsumotokiyoshi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matsumotokiyoshi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.