Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Head to Head Analysis

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.70% -39.67% -17.67% Qorvo 21.26% 26.25% 16.26%

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Qorvo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.58 -$142.63 million ($5.82) -2.45 Qorvo $4.02 billion 4.99 $733.61 million $9.30 19.37

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qorvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Qorvo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 0 1 2.25 Qorvo 0 4 17 0 2.81

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.92%. Qorvo has a consensus target price of $205.14, indicating a potential upside of 13.89%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Qorvo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Qorvo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qorvo beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc. develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions. It also provides integrated solutions that include switch-LNA modules, variable gain amplifiers, discrete power amplifiers (PA), and integrated PA Doherty modules for massive multiple-input/multiple-output systems; RF products and compound semiconductor foundry services to defense primes and other global defense and aerospace customers; Wi-Fi customer premises equipment, including power amplifiers, switches, low noise amplifiers, and bulk acoustic wave filters; system-on-a-chip (SoC) hardware, firmware, and application software for smart home applications; automotive RF connectivity products and UWB SoC solutions; and power application controllers and programmable analog power ICs. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.