Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 48,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,314,031 shares.The stock last traded at $99.51 and had previously closed at $100.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $1,854,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,312,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,088,408,000 after acquiring an additional 169,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,122,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,541,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,343 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,899,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,788 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,901,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,184,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

