McAdam LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,275 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $17,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 370,315.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,650,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645,664 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,671,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,887,000 after buying an additional 6,536,209 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15,145.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,127,000 after buying an additional 3,087,044 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,341,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,501,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,488,000 after buying an additional 1,419,318 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,426. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.97.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

