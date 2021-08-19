McAdam LLC Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.08. 3,953,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

