McAdam LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Comcast by 11.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,319,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,550,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $270.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.