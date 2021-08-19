MDxHealth (MXDHF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

MXDHF stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.