Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 46,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,046,882 shares.The stock last traded at $33.58 and had previously closed at $33.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLA shares. Truist Securities lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Get Medallia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,972,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $146,862.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,134 shares of company stock worth $11,301,500 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Medallia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Medallia by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medallia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Medallia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.