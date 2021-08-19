MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Keith Cramer Sells 4,250 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Cramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Keith Cramer sold 8,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $259,165.00.

MAX traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 193,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,141. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.36. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $2,566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.