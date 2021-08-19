MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $23.23. Approximately 466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 258,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

MAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.07.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 7,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $222,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,364,613 over the last three months. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,668,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 99,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.