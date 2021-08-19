Membership Collective Group Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 24th (NYSE:MCG)

Membership Collective Group’s (NYSE:MCG) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 24th. Membership Collective Group had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $420,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCG shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Membership Collective Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

NYSE:MCG opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $14.26.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.