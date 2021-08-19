Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,961,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,847,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,447,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $198.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

