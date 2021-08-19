Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,528 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.01% of Meridian Bancorp worth $21,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of EBSB opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.