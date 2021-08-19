Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) is Mad River Investors’ 4th Largest Position

Mad River Investors raised its position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Mesabi Trust comprises 4.3% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 27.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $34.19. 14,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,524. The stock has a market cap of $448.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.19. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 91.52% and a return on equity of 222.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

