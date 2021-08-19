MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MIN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,596,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,694 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 113,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

