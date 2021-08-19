MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.79 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 62,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,382.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,455 shares of company stock valued at $651,570 over the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.