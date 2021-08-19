Michael Dastoor Sells 19,623 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,186,014.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00.

JBL opened at $59.48 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jabil by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 592,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after acquiring an additional 111,261 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 55,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Jabil by 124,336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after acquiring an additional 399,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

