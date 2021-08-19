Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.6% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $290.73 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $294.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

