Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,251,213 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.9% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $338,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $290.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $294.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

