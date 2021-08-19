MiL.k Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.15 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $86.15 million and $20.71 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002409 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00055542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00144651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00148975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,671.26 or 0.99809158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.68 or 0.00919350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00711728 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

