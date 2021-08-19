Millennium Management LLC Buys 108,321 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 68.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Entravision Communications news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $47,092.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $1,135,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $574.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.68. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

