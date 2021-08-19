Millennium Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,168 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after buying an additional 299,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 60,621 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 403,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 52,130 shares in the last quarter. 39.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAND. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

