Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after acquiring an additional 768,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,279,000 after acquiring an additional 670,208 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,071,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,211,000 after acquiring an additional 444,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,968,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,123,000 after acquiring an additional 298,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.19.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

