Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.36% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,377,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 210,128 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $20.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $287.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 75.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

GHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

