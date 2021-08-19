Millennium Management LLC Sells 58,297 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $10,615,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $4,849,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $4,186,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

