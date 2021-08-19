Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305,738 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HONE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after buying an additional 378,947 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,973,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,529,000 after buying an additional 188,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 119,170 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 16,418.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 83,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $746.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.79. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

