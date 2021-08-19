Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells $1,030,575.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $1,030,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $947,975.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $409,275.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $914,375.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $381,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $57.98 on Thursday. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 105.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mimecast by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 983,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mimecast by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,382,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $26,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

