MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $13.11

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $14.02. MINISO Group shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 11,232 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.