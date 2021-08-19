Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $128,000 Position in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,389,407.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,080. Company insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

KIN stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $419.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 529.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kindred Biosciences Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

