Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MI.UN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.94.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$24.21 on Monday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.84 and a twelve month high of C$25.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39. The firm has a market cap of C$878.22 million and a PE ratio of 12.93.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

