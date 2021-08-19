MIR COIN (MIR) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $84,530.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00056661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00146652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00149904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,172.14 or 0.99728401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.04 or 0.00915510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.00701699 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

