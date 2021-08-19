Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Up 1% This Week

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $149.30 or 0.00334555 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $26.95 million and approximately $156,999.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00053787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00146206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00150464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,540.40 or 0.99806258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00916870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.21 or 0.06698229 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 180,540 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.