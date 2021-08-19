Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $27.63 million and approximately $164,289.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $368.07 or 0.00791417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00141226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00149887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.06 or 1.00210383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $421.67 or 0.00906683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.50 or 0.00704182 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 75,056 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

