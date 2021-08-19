Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Reaches $22.51 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.43 million and approximately $220,809.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $22.51 or 0.00049733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00145581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00149667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.39 or 0.99880427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.66 or 0.00907477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.96 or 0.00702634 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,218,616 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.