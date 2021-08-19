Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. 7,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,386. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,292,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,493,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.