Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery and aircrafts. Its operating segments consist of Energy & Environmental; Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems; Integrated Defense & Space Systems; Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure and Others. Energy & Environmental segment provides solutions in social infrastructure. Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems segment encompasses land, sea and air transportation systems. Integrated Defense & Space Systems segment provides land, sea, air and space defense systems. Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure segment capitalizes on synergy benefits between business areas applied to a broad lineup of products including machine tools, handling and distribution systems, air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, bridges and others. Others segment offers real estate leasing and sales; printing and information services. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS MHVYF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.61. 478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

