Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS MITUY remained flat at $$17.81 during trading on Thursday. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622. Mitsui Chemicals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79.

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

