Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $957,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,201 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 665.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 38,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 74,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,127,290. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

