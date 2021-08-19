Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.04.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.16. 179,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,030. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.34. The firm has a market cap of $343.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

