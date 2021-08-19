Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 593,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 24.9% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $1,930,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock worth $62,269,748. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.12. 449,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,791. The firm has a market cap of $355.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.27.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

