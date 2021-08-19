Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $17,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.32. The stock had a trading volume of 23,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.55. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $251.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

