Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.95. 5,274,365 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.