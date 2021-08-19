Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Up 26.3% in July

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MKD traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,840. Molecular Data has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Data during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Data by 478.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Data during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

