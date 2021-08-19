Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.09

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 35418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,610,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 1,635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,414,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 841,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,679,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after acquiring an additional 655,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

