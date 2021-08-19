monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $330.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MNDY has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. monday.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $355.98 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $358.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.33.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $11,180,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $14,475,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $96,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

