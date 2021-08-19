Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 20.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,583. The company has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

