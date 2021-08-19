Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $754,672.10 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $754,672.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,861 shares in the company, valued at $118,325,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $942,573.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $457.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.39. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $470.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

