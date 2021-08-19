Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,900 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 520,600 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of MEG stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,189,865. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,041,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,394,000 after acquiring an additional 545,897 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,062,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 253,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 129,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

