Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,490.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,490 ($32.53) and last traded at GBX 2,395 ($31.29), with a volume of 5189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,395 ($31.29).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,268.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

In other news, insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total value of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

