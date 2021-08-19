Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.13. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,803,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,482,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

